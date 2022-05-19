Kendall Jenner outraged over Scott Disick ‘villainizing everybody’: ‘I'm out of here’

Kendall Jenner called out Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-beau Scott Disick in The Kardashians as the reality star struggled to digest his new role within the famous family.

Thursday episode of the reality shows Kendall driving up to Kourtney’s place to dish on her explosive fight with Scott.

"Scott's like, 'What's going on for Thanksgiving? Obviously, I'm not invited,' and immediately it's hostile," the supermodel spilt the beans to her sisters.

"He's talking through me the whole time, and I'm like, 'I don't do that.' I've been in enough toxic relationships, I can't stand it anymore. I shut off,” she said.

“So I stand up and I'm like, 'I'm out of here,'" Kendall continued. "At the end of the day, it's really not my place, it's about them two."

The episode also showed the 818 Tequila mogul saying that Scott has been ‘victimizing himself’ since his break-up with Kourtney.

“He was villainizing everybody else including me, which I have no ill intention towards him, and I love him and would always want him around so it just caught me off guard,” she added.