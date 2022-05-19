Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could drop more 'truth bombs' before Queen's Jubilee

 
entertainment
Thursday May 19 2022
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 19, 2022

There are speculations and rumours that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can drop more 'truth bombs' before the Queen's Jubilee amid reports of their new series.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, according to media reports, are filming a docuseries and have allowed Netflix cameras into their Montecito home. 

The docuseries claims have reportedly prompted serious concern at Buckingham Palace over what further allegations they could air against royal family.

The Queen's grandson has already sparked fears about what details he could include in his memoir, with experts suggesting it will 'shake the monarchy to its core'.

Royal commentators are speculating that Meghan and Harry may have some big plans as they have reportedly allowed the streaming giant's cameras into their California home ahead of Queen's Jubilee celebrations.

