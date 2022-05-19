Johnny Depp gives a special treat to fans cheering him, makes waffles for them

Johnny Depp has won hearts with his sweet gesture as he made waffles for fans cheering him during his defamation trial against Amber Heard.

Depp appeared in pleasant mood on Thursday. He smiled and waved at his cheering fans, gathered outside the courtroom in solidarity with the actor, and commented that he had made “breakfast for all of them.”

“Waffles,” the actor replied, when he was asked what he had prepared.



The Pirates of the Caribbean star is suing Heard for $50m for allegedly implying he abused her in a 2018 op-ed, claiming the article has impacted his ability to land the kinds of Hollywood roles he was once offered.



On the other hands, Depp's fans have been filmed booing Ms Heard and chasing her legal team’s cars as they enter and leave the court each day.



The Aquaman actress concluded her testimony on 17 May, several witnesses are still to take the stand on her behalf in the multi-million dollar defamation lawsuit which began on 11 April.

Johnny Depp’s childhood friend Bruce Witkin, his former agent Tracey Jacobs, former business manager Joel Mandel, and actor Ellen Barkin are expected to testify via video deposition. Meanwhile, Heard’s former attorney Michelle Mulroney will take the stand in person, giving evidence for the defense.