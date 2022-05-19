 
entertainment
Thursday May 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp gives a special treat to fans cheering him, makes waffles for them

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 19, 2022

Johnny Depp gives a special treat to fans cheering him, makes waffles for them

Johnny Depp has won hearts with his sweet gesture as he made waffles for fans cheering him during his defamation trial against Amber Heard.

Depp appeared in pleasant mood on Thursday. He smiled and waved at his cheering fans, gathered outside the courtroom in solidarity with the actor, and commented that he had made “breakfast for all of them.”

“Waffles,” the actor replied, when he was asked what he had prepared.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star is suing Heard for $50m for allegedly implying he abused her in a 2018 op-ed, claiming the article has impacted his ability to land the kinds of Hollywood roles he was once offered.

On the other hands, Depp's fans have been filmed booing Ms Heard and chasing her legal team’s cars as they enter and leave the court each day.

The Aquaman actress concluded her testimony on 17 May, several witnesses are still to take the stand on her behalf in the multi-million dollar defamation lawsuit which began on 11 April.

Johnny Depp’s childhood friend Bruce Witkin, his former agent Tracey Jacobs, former business manager Joel Mandel, and actor Ellen Barkin are expected to testify via video deposition. Meanwhile, Heard’s former attorney Michelle Mulroney will take the stand in person, giving evidence for the defense.

More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp’s friend reveals he used ‘derogatory’ terms for his fans

Johnny Depp’s friend reveals he used ‘derogatory’ terms for his fans
Johnny Depp to be replaced by Margot Robbie in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’?

Johnny Depp to be replaced by Margot Robbie in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’?
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker’s Italian wedding to take place this week?

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker’s Italian wedding to take place this week?
Johnny Depp’s lawyer’s love-life revealed amid Johnny Depp romance rumours

Johnny Depp’s lawyer’s love-life revealed amid Johnny Depp romance rumours
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could drop more 'truth bombs' before Queen's Jubilee

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could drop more 'truth bombs' before Queen's Jubilee
Harry Styles shuts down rumours of new song's links to Taylor Swift romance

Harry Styles shuts down rumours of new song's links to Taylor Swift romance
Johnny Depp will emerge with his good name and wonderful heart, believes Eva Green

Johnny Depp will emerge with his good name and wonderful heart, believes Eva Green
Kendall Jenner outraged over Scott Disick ‘villainizing everybody’: ‘I'm out of here’

Kendall Jenner outraged over Scott Disick ‘villainizing everybody’: ‘I'm out of here’

Amber Heard’s friend recalls Johnny Depp’s terrifying threat to his ex-wife

Amber Heard’s friend recalls Johnny Depp’s terrifying threat to his ex-wife
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry in 'nightmare situation with Netflix

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry in 'nightmare situation with Netflix
Amber Heard’s friend details horrifying encounter with ‘wasted and screaming’ Johnny Depp

Amber Heard’s friend details horrifying encounter with ‘wasted and screaming’ Johnny Depp
Meghan Markle ‘can’t claim private life’ after claiming celebrity status

Meghan Markle ‘can’t claim private life’ after claiming celebrity status

Latest

view all