Johnny Depp to be replaced by Margot Robbie in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’?

Thursday May 19 2022
Thursday May 19, 2022

Pirates of the Caribbean producer says hes in talks with Margot Robbie to replace Johnny Depp in the reboot
'Pirates of the Caribbean' producer says he's in talks with Margot Robbie to replace Johnny Depp in the reboot

As Johnny Depp’s ongoing battle with ex-Amber Heard continues to explode online, Pirates of the Caribbean producer has said that Margot Robbie could be in line to replace Depp in the franchise.

Jerry Bruckheimer recently spoke to The Sunday Times culture magazine and dished out on the future of the franchise, which featured Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow.

When asked if Depp could return to the Pirates franchise, Bruckheimer said: “Not at this point… The future is yet to be decided.”

He also commented on speculation that the Pirates franchise could return with a female lead this time and appeared to confirm that I, Tonya star Margot is in talks.

“Yes. We are talking to Margot Robbie. We are developing two Pirates scripts – one with her, and one without,” Bruckheimer revealed.

Depp led the Pirates franchise as Jack Sparrow for five blockbuster films, and had expressed interest in reprising the role for a sixth installment.

However, he later stated that he wouldn’t return to the franchise even if he was offered ‘all the money on this earth’ for it.

Margot herself teased joining the new Pirates in 2020, saying: “I’m not a producer on Pirates, so I’ll sit back and kind of wait for the process… We’re really, really excited at the prospect of adding obviously a very key female element to that world.”

