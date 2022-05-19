 
Rihanna welcomes baby boy with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna is finally onto the next phase of her life – motherhood, as the singer has welcomed a baby boy with her beau A$AP Rocky.

According to TMZ, the Fenty Beauty mogul gave birth to her first child on May 13 in Los Angeles.

The Umbrella hitmaker shared the news of expecting the baby in late January as the singer flaunted her blossoming baby bump in classy photos of the couple strolling in Harlem.

During her conversation with Vogue, Rihanna talked about her maternity fashion. 

“I’m sorry — it’s too much fun to get dressed up. I’m not going to let that part disappear because my body is changing,” she said.

Meanwhile, the hip-hop star also appeared excited to embrace fatherhood as he told GQ in May, “I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child. Very.” 

