 
entertainment
Thursday May 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp's attorney refuses to answer dozens of questions from Amber Heard's lawyers

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 19, 2022

Johnny Depps attorney refuses to answer dozens of questions from Amber Heards lawyers

Johnny Depp’s attorney refused to answer more than 75 questions from Amber Heard’s lawyers in the multi-million-dollar defamation trial on Thursday.

Waldman, who has worked on and off on Mr Depp’s legal team since October 2016, is at the centre of the Aquaman actress’s $100m counterclaim in the trial after he called her allegations of abuse “fake” and “a hoax”.

The testimony was repeatedly disrupted by Depp’s attorney Ben Chew who advised Mr Waldman not to answer several questions, citing “attorney-client privilege” between Waldman and Depp.

In total, he refused to answer 75 questions put to him by Ms Heard’s lawyers including questions around whether he was acting on behalf of Mr Depp when he gave interviews to the press about Ms Heard.

Adam Waldman gave video testimony back in February after being subpoenaed by Ms Heard’s legal team. He admitted that he had spoken to the press and given information to so-called “internet journalists” about the former couple.

He confirmed that he did not have personal knowledge of the couple or witness their interactions when they were together.

Waldman’s refusal to answer dozens of questions put to him in the deposition appears to be out of character for the attorney who has spoken to the media on several occasions about the couple’s legal disputes.

More From Entertainment:

Scott Disick isn't emotionally ready to attend his ex Kourtney Kardashian's Italian wedding

Scott Disick isn't emotionally ready to attend his ex Kourtney Kardashian's Italian wedding

Rihanna welcomes baby boy with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna welcomes baby boy with A$AP Rocky
Tom Cruise recalls jumping off the roof aged four: 'I'm gonna die'

Tom Cruise recalls jumping off the roof aged four: 'I'm gonna die'
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrating 'very, very isolated' four-year anniversary

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrating 'very, very isolated' four-year anniversary
Jason Momoa plans to not rush ‘exclusive’ romance with Eiza Gonzalez: reports

Jason Momoa plans to not rush ‘exclusive’ romance with Eiza Gonzalez: reports

Johnny Depp accused of romanticizing drugs, unprofessional behaviour on movie sets

Johnny Depp accused of romanticizing drugs, unprofessional behaviour on movie sets
Amber Heard’s sister claims Johnny Depp ‘hit’ both of them during a fight

Amber Heard’s sister claims Johnny Depp ‘hit’ both of them during a fight
Johnny Depp’s friend reveals he used ‘derogatory’ terms for his fans

Johnny Depp’s friend reveals he used ‘derogatory’ terms for his fans
Johnny Depp to be replaced by Margot Robbie in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’?

Johnny Depp to be replaced by Margot Robbie in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’?
Johnny Depp gives a special treat to fans cheering him, makes waffles for them

Johnny Depp gives a special treat to fans cheering him, makes waffles for them
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker’s Italian wedding to take place this week?

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker’s Italian wedding to take place this week?
Johnny Depp’s lawyer’s love-life revealed amid Johnny Depp romance rumours

Johnny Depp’s lawyer’s love-life revealed amid Johnny Depp romance rumours

Latest

view all