Johnny Depp's attorney refuses to answer dozens of questions from Amber Heard's lawyers

Johnny Depp’s attorney refused to answer more than 75 questions from Amber Heard’s lawyers in the multi-million-dollar defamation trial on Thursday.



Waldman, who has worked on and off on Mr Depp’s legal team since October 2016, is at the centre of the Aquaman actress’s $100m counterclaim in the trial after he called her allegations of abuse “fake” and “a hoax”.



The testimony was repeatedly disrupted by Depp’s attorney Ben Chew who advised Mr Waldman not to answer several questions, citing “attorney-client privilege” between Waldman and Depp.

In total, he refused to answer 75 questions put to him by Ms Heard’s lawyers including questions around whether he was acting on behalf of Mr Depp when he gave interviews to the press about Ms Heard.

Adam Waldman gave video testimony back in February after being subpoenaed by Ms Heard’s legal team. He admitted that he had spoken to the press and given information to so-called “internet journalists” about the former couple.

He confirmed that he did not have personal knowledge of the couple or witness their interactions when they were together.



Waldman’s refusal to answer dozens of questions put to him in the deposition appears to be out of character for the attorney who has spoken to the media on several occasions about the couple’s legal disputes.