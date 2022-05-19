 
entertainment
Thursday May 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp's 'deep rooted issues' have 'nothing' to do with Amber Heard: Friend tells court

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 19, 2022

Johnny Depp’s former close friend Bruce Witkin was the first to testify against him on Thursday
Johnny Depp’s former close friend Bruce Witkin was the first to take to the stand and testify against Depp on Thursday during the ongoing trial between the Pirates of the Caribbean star and ex-Amber Heard.

According to Witkin’s testimony, he had been close friends with Depp from about 1982 to 2018, however, he ‘wasn’t sure’ why their friendship ended after Depp sent him a text saying that he had ‘stabbed him in the back’.

Also in his deposition, Witkin claimed that Depp’s issues actually have nothing to do with Heard, telling the court: “In my experience it’s deep-rooted issues he’s dealing with. It had nothing to do with Amber, in my opinion.”

He also opened up about Depp’s drug abuse and claimed that he had advised the former Hollywood A-lister to ‘get sober and go into therapy’.

Witkin also testified that Depp had used cocaine in 2014 and again in 2016, telling the court: “I was quite surprised because when we were kids, he hated it. But then after that when I said, 'why are you doing this?' he kind of hid it from me for a long time.”

