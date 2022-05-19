 
Thursday May 19 2022
Johnny Depp’s friend claims he had ‘jealous streak’ in Amber Heard romance

Thursday May 19, 2022

Johnny Depp’s former best friend, music producer Bruce Witkin testified against him in his ongoing defamation battle with ex-Amber Heard, confirming that Depp ‘had a jealous streak’, reported The New York Post.

In a pre-recorded deposition played in court on Thursday, Witkin revealed that he had a close friendship with Depp that spanned over four decades before Depp dropped him some four years ago.

He then testified: “He (Depp) can definitely have a jealous streak in him.”

Witkin went on to claim that when Depp was a young star in Hollywood, he was also ‘jealous’ of fellow Hollywood actor Nicolas Cage.

He also said that Depp’s jealous streak spiked again when he married Heard in 2015, saying that he was prone to ‘working himself up’ if Heard was away filming with ‘some other guy or if she was doing something where he could not be around to keep an eye on her’. 

