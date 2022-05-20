Julia Fox slammed for defending Amber Heard in problematic designer-wear

Julia Fox was labelled a ‘hypocrite’ for defending Amber Heard but still wearing Alexander Wang

Julia Fox is still managing to make headlines for all the wrong reasons it seems after the Uncut Gems actress was labelled a ‘hypocrite’ for defending Amber Heard as an abuse survivor and still wearing Alexander Wang, a designer accused of assault.

Fox took the internet by storm earlier this week after she took to Instagram to voice her support for Heard during her ongoing defamation trial with ex-Johnny Depp, who Heard claims abused her during their relationship.

In a since-deleted post, Fox had said, “Did she hit him? Yes. Was it abuse? No,” explaining that Heard ‘never had the power’ in the relationship to abuse Depp.

However, the stance seemed to hit Fox in the face after she decided to step out in underwear by Alexander Wang, who was accused of sexual assault in late 2020.

Social media users were quick to slam Fox, with one tweeting: “Julia fox has a lot to say about Amber Heard & Johnny Depp, but continues to support Alexander wang………so weird.”

Another said: “I love Julia Fox but advocating for Amber Heard being a victim of abuse one week and then wearing Alexander Wang the next, is the height of hypocrisy imo.”