 
entertainment
Friday May 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp’s ex-Ellen Barkin claims he ‘threw a wine bottle at me’

By
Web Desk

Friday May 20, 2022

File footage


Johnny Depp’s ex, actress Ellen Barkin, with whom he shared a brief relationship in the 1990s, testified against him in court on Thursday, saying that he once threw a wine bottle at her, reported The New York Post.

In a recorded deposition played in the Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia, Barkin recalled sharing what she called a ‘sexual’ relationship with Depp when she moved to Los Angeles in 1994.

Barkin said: “We had a romantic relationship. Actually, can we change that to 'sexual'?”

She then went on to answer questions about Depp’s behaviour during their romance, to which she claimed that the Pirates of the Caribbean star ‘was drunk all the time’.

“He was always drinking, smoking a joint,” she said, adding that Depp also used other illegal drugs including cocaine, marijuana and hallucinogens.

In another damning confession, Barkin shared that Depp threw a bottle at her during an altercation in his hotel room when they were filming for Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas.

Barkin said: “He was mad at his friends or his assistant in the room. He threw a wine bottle at me.”

She continued that the bottle ‘did not’ hit her and that their relationship soon ended.

Barkin was deposed in 2019. 

More From Entertainment:

Ed Sheeran and Shakira among winners at Ivor Awards

Ed Sheeran and Shakira among winners at Ivor Awards
Amber Heard op-ed had ‘no effect’ on Johnny Depp’s 'Pirates' role: Disney exec

Amber Heard op-ed had ‘no effect’ on Johnny Depp’s 'Pirates' role: Disney exec
Johnny Depp's ex Ellen Barkin roasts him as she testifies in defamation trial

Johnny Depp's ex Ellen Barkin roasts him as she testifies in defamation trial
Julia Fox slammed for defending Amber Heard in problematic designer-wear

Julia Fox slammed for defending Amber Heard in problematic designer-wear
Johnny Depp ‘did cocaine’ with Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry: Friend tells court

Johnny Depp ‘did cocaine’ with Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry: Friend tells court
Johnny Depp’s friend claims he had ‘jealous streak’ in Amber Heard romance

Johnny Depp’s friend claims he had ‘jealous streak’ in Amber Heard romance
Johnny Depp's 'deep rooted issues' have 'nothing' to do with Amber Heard: Friend tells court

Johnny Depp's 'deep rooted issues' have 'nothing' to do with Amber Heard: Friend tells court
Scott Disick isn't emotionally ready to attend his ex Kourtney Kardashian's Italian wedding

Scott Disick isn't emotionally ready to attend his ex Kourtney Kardashian's Italian wedding

Johnny Depp's attorney refuses to answer dozens of questions from Amber Heard's lawyers

Johnny Depp's attorney refuses to answer dozens of questions from Amber Heard's lawyers
Rihanna welcomes baby boy with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna welcomes baby boy with A$AP Rocky
Tom Cruise recalls jumping off the roof aged four: 'I'm gonna die'

Tom Cruise recalls jumping off the roof aged four: 'I'm gonna die'
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrating 'very, very isolated' four-year anniversary

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrating 'very, very isolated' four-year anniversary

Latest

view all