Kate Middleton, Prince William join Tom Cruise for 'Top Gun: Maverick' UK premier

Kate Middleton and Prince William on Thursday met Tom Cruise and the cast of his film Top Gun: Maverick.

The royal couple later shared multiple pictures with the US actor and his team.

"Wonderful to join @TomCruise, cast, crew and fans of Top Gun: Maverick for this evening’s UK premiere," wrote the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

They said ,'the premiere is in support of the work of Film TV Charity which helps the tens of thousands of people working behind the scenes in the UK’s world-leading film and television industry."