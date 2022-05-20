 
Friday May 20 2022
Harry, Meghan 'desperate' attempt to look like reality stars mocked by Queen ex aide

Friday May 20, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are being pawned by Netflix for their content strategy, claims Queen former aide.

Dickie Arbiter admits that the Sussex are 'desperate' for fame and money as they launch 'at-home' docuseries to honour their multimillion-dollar deal with the streaming giant.

He tells Palace Confidential on Mailplus: "This smacks of desperation because Netflix is haemorrhaging money, it's cut productions, it's got The Crown coming out in November which is a very costly production.

"Harry's got his memoir coming out either before or just after and Netflix want to show this docuseries to coincide with it all.

"I think it smacks of desperation.

"It’s a bit rich, two people who left the UK, walked out of the Royal Family, because they wanted privacy.

"They’ve done nothing else but put themselves upfront and a week doesn't go by when there isn’t some sort of statement coming out of their PR people.

Meanwhile, Page Six confirms the royal couple's reality show's "timing is still being discussed, things are up in the air.”

'It's Keeping up with the Sussexes!' the outlet opens its piece.

It’s not yet known what will be included in the documentary, but a source said: “I think it’s fair to say that Netflix is getting its pound of flesh.”

