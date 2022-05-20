Johnny Depp psychiatrist admits there is 'horrible devil' inside him: Report

Johnny Depp disturbing childhood greatly impacted his mental health, his ex-doctor confirms.

In a video disposition in court, Dr Alan Blaustein, a psychiatrist, confessed that the star deeply struggled to stay sober.



The doctor added that his assessment of Depp made him believe the actor has anxiety and a potential bipolar disorder.



The Pirates of the Caribbean had a traumatic childhood, where his 'violent' mother drove father to leave the actor's childhood home.

Depp was also worried about marrying a 29-year-old Amber Heard in 2015. He himself was 51 at the time.



Mr Blaustein later claim Mr Depp once told him he had a "chaotic" relationship with his ex-wife, and had "expressed anger towards her".



It was also claimed by the psychiatrist would refer to "something horrible" inside him as a "devil," reports Mirror.co.uk.



Depp has sued ex-wife Amber Heard for defamation over domestic violence allegations. The trial continues.