Friday May 20 2022
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry being ‘reevaluated’ over ability to ‘deliver’

Friday May 20, 2022

Royal experts warn Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are being ‘reevaluated’ over their ability to ‘deliver’.

This claim has been made by an inside source close to The Mirror.

They were quoted saying, “We are getting to a point within the business where Netflix executives are evaluating what content around the royals and the Sussexes is actually coming into them.”

“If you are at the network, then you signed them for their unique attraction and selling point given their royal access and insight.”

“Sure, both are creative and Harry has produced some powerful mental health documentaries, but the big-money deals are for big projects.”

“Many at the business are wondering what happens if the Sussexes are unable to deliver unique, exclusive and interesting content from the biggest event in recent years for the royals.”

