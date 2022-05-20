 
entertainment
Friday May 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s antics ‘will be horrifying’ the Firm

By
Web Desk

Friday May 20, 2022

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s antics ‘will be horrifying’ the Firm
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s antics ‘will be horrifying’ the Firm

Royal experts warn Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s antics will ‘completely horrify’ the Firm.

Royal biographer Angela Levin made this claim during her interview with The Sun.

There, she was quoted saying, “I think the Royal Family will be horrified because if Harry's memoirs are coming out at a similar time - which seems what Netflix want - then it’s a double attack on the Royal Family.”

“I don't know how they can manage this without taking strong action but I don't think the Queen wants that.”

These comments come shortly after news of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming docuseries, “at home with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex-style,” was announced. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince Charles flaunts his dance moves on final leg of Canada tour

Prince Charles flaunts his dance moves on final leg of Canada tour
Kylie Jenner misses body part in epic photoshop fail, fans in splits: Photo

Kylie Jenner misses body part in epic photoshop fail, fans in splits: Photo
Britney Spears pens long note about how conservatorship made her question God

Britney Spears pens long note about how conservatorship made her question God
Sarah Jessica Parker shares never-before-seen wedding invite on 25th anniversary

Sarah Jessica Parker shares never-before-seen wedding invite on 25th anniversary
Kate Middleton steals the limelight at premiere of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Kate Middleton steals the limelight at premiere of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’
Elon Musk accused of sexually harassing flight attendant amid Amber Heard romance

Elon Musk accused of sexually harassing flight attendant amid Amber Heard romance
Prince Harry told to always stay in US: 'He's yours, keep him, you've got him'

Prince Harry told to always stay in US: 'He's yours, keep him, you've got him'
Meghan Markle could control 'family drama' by being open to father about Harry

Meghan Markle could control 'family drama' by being open to father about Harry
Meghan Markle listed amongst 5 women who made royal men seem 'mad'

Meghan Markle listed amongst 5 women who made royal men seem 'mad'
Man accused in Dave Chappelle attack charged with attempted murder of roommate

Man accused in Dave Chappelle attack charged with attempted murder of roommate

Johnny Depp wanted Amber Heard’s sister to sign NDA after hitting her

Johnny Depp wanted Amber Heard’s sister to sign NDA after hitting her
Tom Cruise takes ‘big step’ with ex-girlfriend Hayley Atwell amid 'Mission Impossible' filming

Tom Cruise takes ‘big step’ with ex-girlfriend Hayley Atwell amid 'Mission Impossible' filming

Latest

view all