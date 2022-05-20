Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s antics ‘will be horrifying’ the Firm

Royal experts warn Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s antics will ‘completely horrify’ the Firm.



Royal biographer Angela Levin made this claim during her interview with The Sun.

There, she was quoted saying, “I think the Royal Family will be horrified because if Harry's memoirs are coming out at a similar time - which seems what Netflix want - then it’s a double attack on the Royal Family.”

“I don't know how they can manage this without taking strong action but I don't think the Queen wants that.”

These comments come shortly after news of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming docuseries, “at home with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex-style,” was announced.