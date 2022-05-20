 
Reason Queen was 'practically skipping' at Kate Middleton, Prince William wedding

Reason Queen was 'practically skipping' at Kate Middleton, Prince William wedding

Queen Elizabeth II was skipping with joy on Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding day.

Royal biographer Andre Morton revealed the monarch was especially joyous as Kate walked down the aisle, hoping the difficult days after Diana's death are finally over.

"The Queen was positively playful on the day of her grandson's nuptials, 'practically skipping' according to one observer, absolutely thrilled at the way the public had reacted to the royal newlyweds."

The author continued: "She had a sense that the future of the Royal Family, her family, was now secure. The monarchy was once again held in admiration and affection by the masses." 

Kate and William officially tied the knot in April 2011. The royal couple is now parents to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

