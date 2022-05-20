Tom Cruise takes ‘big step’ with ex-girlfriend Hayley Atwell amid 'Mission Impossible' filming

 
entertainment
Friday May 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Friday May 20, 2022

Tom Cruise and his ex-girlfriend Hayley Atwell took a ‘big step’ in their relationship by growing closer during the filming of the upcoming Mission Impossible sequel.

The former couple recently reunited at the Top Gun: Maverick premiere in the UK where Atwell arrived to extend her support toward Cruise.

According to The Sun, an insider spilt the beans around the duo’s relationship. 

“Hayley’s last-minute decision to attend the star-studded event in London’s Leicester Square shows how close she and Tom have become again after separating last year,” the outlet shared.

“She’s purely there to support him. It’s a big step for them,” the source added.

Atwell, who left the onlookers jaw-dropped at the star-studded event in a gorgeous black dress, also showered praises over Cruise.

Taking to Instagram, Atwell wrote, “@topgunmovie premiere this evening. An epic action-adventure, masterfully created by an exceptional team of filmmakers, lead by the most generous and wholehearted movie legend @tomcruise.” 


