Kylie Jenner misses body part in epic photoshop fail, fans in splits: Photo

Friday May 20, 2022
Kylie Jenner is massively trolled for a recent photoshoot fail on her Instagram.
Fans spot how the 24-year-old star's 'knees are missing' as her social media team messes up the airbrush tool.
The mother-of-two charmed her followers in a lilac one-piece swimsuit and a pair of transparent heels while promoting her skin collection.
"Introducing our NEW lavender collection," she wrote, "Sooooo obsessed with these lavender-infused, self care essential products."
Although the post has now been edited, the makeup mogul was quick to receive flak from her hawk-eyes fans, who noticed she was missing her knee in photos.
"Where are her knees?" whilst another added: "This is even more edited than usual."
"Her legs are photoshopped into oblivion," quipped another.
Take a look: