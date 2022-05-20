Kylie Jenner misses body part in epic photoshop fail, fans in splits: Photo

Kylie Jenner is massively trolled for a recent photoshoot fail on her Instagram.

Fans spot how the 24-year-old star's 'knees are missing' as her social media team messes up the airbrush tool.

The mother-of-two charmed her followers in a lilac one-piece swimsuit and a pair of transparent heels while promoting her skin collection.

"Introducing our NEW lavender collection," she wrote, "Sooooo obsessed with these lavender-infused, self care essential products."

Although the post has now been edited, the makeup mogul was quick to receive flak from her hawk-eyes fans, who noticed she was missing her knee in photos.

"Where are her knees?" whilst another added: "This is even more edited than usual."

"Her legs are photoshopped into oblivion," quipped another.

Take a look: