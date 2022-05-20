 
entertainment
Friday May 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp chats with fans as Captain Jack Sparrow outside court, video goes viral

By
Web Desk

Friday May 20, 2022

Johnny Depp chats with fans as Captain Jack Sparrow outside court, video goes viral
Johnny Depp chats with fans as Captain Jack Sparrow outside court, video goes viral

Johnny Depp is undoubtedly the best fit for the iconic Captain Jack Sparrow character and this new video from outside the Virginia courthouse is proof of it.

On Wednesday, a video clip showed Depp channeling his inner Jack Sparrow character while leaving court - for fans screaming that they missed his Pirates of the Caribbean character, has taken the internet by storm.

The fan-made video was posted to Twitter after the day’s proceedings had concluded in the trial for the multi-million dollar defamation lawsuit Depp filed against ex-wife Amber Heard.

The video showed fans gathered outside the Fairfax County circuit court cheering for Depp, who was seen leaving in his car. At one point, a fan exclaimed, “You’ll always be Captain Jack Sparrow!”

“He’s still around somewhere,” Depp, 58, replied, in his character’s famed British accent. “I see him now and again.”

“He shows up now and again,” Depp added, waving and smiling from his car.

Depp, who played the lead role of Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise for five movies, was officially dropped from the planned reboot in 2018 – days after Heard’s controversial op-ed was published.

Depp has sued Heard for $50m for allegedly implying he abused her in a 2018 op-ed for The Washington Post. The Rum Diary actor claimed that the article has impacted his career in Hollywood. 

More From Entertainment:

Viola Davis recalls racial abuse when a director called her by his maid’s name

Viola Davis recalls racial abuse when a director called her by his maid’s name

Elvis Presley’s daughter, granddaughter watch her new biopic

Elvis Presley’s daughter, granddaughter watch her new biopic
Amber Heard rejected Brody Jenner for famous director: ‘I’m gonna be movie star’

Amber Heard rejected Brody Jenner for famous director: ‘I’m gonna be movie star’
Elon Musk denies sexual harassment claims when he was dating Amber Heard

Elon Musk denies sexual harassment claims when he was dating Amber Heard
Anne Hathaway talks about her ethereal white dress at Cannes Film Festival Debut

Anne Hathaway talks about her ethereal white dress at Cannes Film Festival Debut
Harry Styles reveals fans helped him find the Gucci ring he lost at Coachella

Harry Styles reveals fans helped him find the Gucci ring he lost at Coachella

Prince Charles flaunts his dance moves on final leg of Canada tour

Prince Charles flaunts his dance moves on final leg of Canada tour
Kylie Jenner misses body part in epic photoshop fail, fans in splits: Photo

Kylie Jenner misses body part in epic photoshop fail, fans in splits: Photo
Britney Spears pens long note about how conservatorship made her question God

Britney Spears pens long note about how conservatorship made her question God
Sarah Jessica Parker shares never-before-seen wedding invite on 25th anniversary

Sarah Jessica Parker shares never-before-seen wedding invite on 25th anniversary
Kate Middleton steals the limelight at premiere of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Kate Middleton steals the limelight at premiere of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’
Elon Musk accused of sexually harassing flight attendant amid Amber Heard romance

Elon Musk accused of sexually harassing flight attendant amid Amber Heard romance

Latest

view all