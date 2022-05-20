 
entertainment
Friday May 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian to temporarily move to Australia with Pete Davidson: Deets Inside

By
Web Desk

Friday May 20, 2022

Kim Kardashian to temporarily move to Australia with Pete Davidson: Deets Inside
Kim Kardashian to temporarily move to Australia with Pete Davidson: Deets Inside

Kim Kardashian is seemingly not ready to stay away from her beau Pete Davidson as the couple is reportedly moving to Australia temporarily.

The Saturday Night Live star is now eyeing an impressive debut on the big screens as the comedian has bagged a role in Wizards!

The movie is scheduled to be started filming in Far North Queensland later this year.

According to 7News, the Skims founder is expected to fly off to the country along with her boyfriend.

Kardashian has been celebrating her whirlwind romance with Davidson after split from Kanye West.

“I am a relationship kind of girl, for sure, and I wouldn’t be with someone if I didn’t plan on spending a lot of my time with them,” she told ABC News.

“Obviously, I want to take my time, but I’m very happy and very content. And, it’s such a good feeling to be at peace,” she added.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘end game’ with Jubilee appearance leaked

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘end game’ with Jubilee appearance leaked
Prince Harry ‘dead set on destroying’ the Royal Family: report

Prince Harry ‘dead set on destroying’ the Royal Family: report
Madonna 'blocked' from going live on Instagram: 'I'm speechless'

Madonna 'blocked' from going live on Instagram: 'I'm speechless'
BTS’ Jungkook reveals what makes him happy in ‘Proof of Inspiration’ video

BTS’ Jungkook reveals what makes him happy in ‘Proof of Inspiration’ video
Prince Harry blasted for calling royal life ‘a zoo’: ‘Such hypocrites!’

Prince Harry blasted for calling royal life ‘a zoo’: ‘Such hypocrites!’
Margot Robbie gears up to produce and star in Ocean's Eleven franchise's new film

Margot Robbie gears up to produce and star in Ocean's Eleven franchise's new film
‘Friends' star David Schwimmer almost snatched Will Smith's ‘Men in Black’ role

‘Friends' star David Schwimmer almost snatched Will Smith's ‘Men in Black’ role

Peek into Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's baby boy net worth

Peek into Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's baby boy net worth
Viola Davis recalls racial abuse when a director called her by his maid’s name

Viola Davis recalls racial abuse when a director called her by his maid’s name

Elvis Presley’s daughter, granddaughter watch her new biopic

Elvis Presley’s daughter, granddaughter watch her new biopic
Johnny Depp’s old agent slams ‘difficult personality’: ‘A hard client!’

Johnny Depp’s old agent slams ‘difficult personality’: ‘A hard client!’
Johnny Depp chats with fans as Captain Jack Sparrow outside court, video goes viral

Johnny Depp chats with fans as Captain Jack Sparrow outside court, video goes viral

Latest

view all