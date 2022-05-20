 
entertainment
Friday May 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Amber Heard praises ‘fight or flight’ state of acting in resurfaced interview

By
Web Desk

Friday May 20, 2022

FileFootage

Amber Heard’s old interview has resurfaced amid the actor’s ongoing defamation battle with Johnny Depp.

During her 2013 interview with Vanity Fair, the Aquaman actor shared that her sister hesitated to pursue a career in acting amid the “constant struggle” of acting.

“I think she sees all the B.S., all the ups and the downs I have to go through — I think my sister sees that and is fine just eating popcorn in the stands and doing her own thing,” Heard said.

However, the actor revealed that the unseemly nature of being an actor has always appealed her to the most.

“Absolutely. I love so much the inconsistency and the travel, and I love very much the struggle that you’re constantly — you’re constantly put in a state of fight or flight,” she said.

“It’s a constant struggle. I don’t know if I could have it any other way,” she added. 

More From Entertainment:

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker serve ultimate couple goals in latest pics

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker serve ultimate couple goals in latest pics
‘Wouldn't wish Johnny Depp on my worst enemy’: expresses Rachel Riley

‘Wouldn't wish Johnny Depp on my worst enemy’: expresses Rachel Riley
Hadiqa Kiani lights up Times Square after Arooj Aftab, Mehak Ali

Hadiqa Kiani lights up Times Square after Arooj Aftab, Mehak Ali
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘end game’ with Jubilee appearance leaked

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘end game’ with Jubilee appearance leaked
Kim Kardashian to temporarily move to Australia with Pete Davidson: Deets Inside

Kim Kardashian to temporarily move to Australia with Pete Davidson: Deets Inside
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘only returning’ to block separation of powers

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘only returning’ to block separation of powers
Prince Harry ‘dead set on destroying’ the Royal Family: report

Prince Harry ‘dead set on destroying’ the Royal Family: report
Madonna 'blocked' from going live on Instagram: 'I'm speechless'

Madonna 'blocked' from going live on Instagram: 'I'm speechless'
BTS’ Jungkook reveals what makes him happy in ‘Proof of Inspiration’ video

BTS’ Jungkook reveals what makes him happy in ‘Proof of Inspiration’ video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry in a ‘tough spot’: ‘Have to be realistic’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry in a ‘tough spot’: ‘Have to be realistic’
Prince Harry blasted for calling royal life ‘a zoo’: ‘Such hypocrites!’

Prince Harry blasted for calling royal life ‘a zoo’: ‘Such hypocrites!’
Margot Robbie gears up to produce and star in Ocean's Eleven franchise's new film

Margot Robbie gears up to produce and star in Ocean's Eleven franchise's new film

Latest

view all