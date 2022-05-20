Amber Heard praises ‘fight or flight’ state of acting in resurfaced interview

FileFootage

Amber Heard’s old interview has resurfaced amid the actor’s ongoing defamation battle with Johnny Depp.



During her 2013 interview with Vanity Fair, the Aquaman actor shared that her sister hesitated to pursue a career in acting amid the “constant struggle” of acting.

“I think she sees all the B.S., all the ups and the downs I have to go through — I think my sister sees that and is fine just eating popcorn in the stands and doing her own thing,” Heard said.

However, the actor revealed that the unseemly nature of being an actor has always appealed her to the most.

“Absolutely. I love so much the inconsistency and the travel, and I love very much the struggle that you’re constantly — you’re constantly put in a state of fight or flight,” she said.

“It’s a constant struggle. I don’t know if I could have it any other way,” she added.