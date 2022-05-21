 
Princess Diana’s rare wedding tiara to go on display for Queen’s Jubilee

The stunning tiara worn by Princess Diana on her wedding to Prince Charles is set to be the headlining piece on display at a new aristocratic jewellery exhibition at London’s Sotheby’s, reported Page Six.

The Spencer tiara will be on display at the exhibition scheduled to run from May 28 to June 15, marking the first ever time of it being exhibited since the 1960s.

The exhibition, titled Power & Image: Royal and Aristocratic Tiaras, is going up as a celebration of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee over the upcoming weeks.

According to reports, the Spencer Tiara was loaned to Sotheby’s by Diana’s brother, the Earl Spencer, and was last worn by Celia McCorquodale, the daughter of Diana’s sister Lady Sarah McCorquodale, at her wedding in 2018.

Princess Diana’s wedding dress was also displayed at an exhibit recently; it was shown at Kensington Palace’s Royal Style in the Making exhibition hat ended earlier this year. 

