Saturday May 21 2022
Sharon Osbourne thanks rapper Jamal Rajad for saving daughter's life in fire

Saturday May 21, 2022

British-American TV personality, Sharon Osbourne recently opened up about a rapper saving her daughter’s life in a Hollywood studio fire.

Taking to Instagram, Osbourne expressed gratitude toward Jamal Rajad for helping Aimee Osbourne escape from the building that caught fire, leaving one dead and two injured.

The 69-year-old shared Rajad’s wife’s post on her story and expressed, “your husband alerting her literally saved her life.”

THANK YOU @pretty.face.rayray,” she added.

In the original post Ray’Ray penned down, “[Aimee] ASKED MY HUSBAND TO CATCH HER SO SHE CAN JUMP OUT OF THE SECOND FLOOR AFTER HE WAS YELLING LETTING EVERYONE IN THE BUILDING KNOW. GLAD SHE DIDNT HAVE TO [JUMP] AND SHE WAS OKAY.”

“I’m still here right now, hoping I can salvage our studio equipment,” she added.

In his own post, Rajad shared the heartbreaking news that his cats were killed in the fire. 

“I tried to save them but I could. Not [sic] beat the smoke and flames,” he wrote.

Moreover, the former X Factor judge wrote early Friday, “They are the lucky two that made it out alive.”

“It is utterly heartbreaking that someone lost their life today in this fire & we are sending our prayers to this person & their family. What happened today was beyond horrific.

“I really hope moving forward that buildings like this are better regulated for fire safety,” she added.  

