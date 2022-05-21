 
entertainment
Saturday May 21 2022
By
Web Desk

'Harry, Meghan should be 'thrown off' balcony', Sussex fans react to violent comment

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 21, 2022

Harry, Meghan should be thrown off balcony, Sussex fans react to violent comment
'Harry, Meghan should be 'thrown off' balcony', Sussex fans react to violent comment

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry face yet another 'vile' comment from the Uk media.

David Mellor on GB News suggested Queen has become important for Harry to build credibility in light of his upcoming visit to the UK.

“The Queen becomes important to him only because he has to see the Queen for his credibility on Netflix”.

Host Eamonn Holmes then added: “Yes, gotta be photographed, gotta be on that balcony.

“He’s bringing a book out where he’s slagging off Camilla [Parker-Bowles] and maybe William and his father.”

He then added: “How on earth- why wouldn’t they throw him over the balcony and her [Meghan Markle] with him?”

Meghan Markle aide and royal biographer, Omid Scobie, was quick to bash the distasteful statement, branding it sheer 'violence' against the duke and duchess. 

He tweeted: “Everyone is entitled to an opinion, especially on an interview made for public consumption.

“But you know what isn’t acceptable?

“Vile ‘commentary’ that only serves to incite violence and hate," he tweeted.

Supporting Scobie's statement, Sussex fans jumped the bandwagon and spoke against unjustified hatred for Harry and Meghan.

“Why do they take anything said by Harry and Meghan so personally?”

Another stated: “Another opportunity, on top of the hundreds of others they’ve had, for the Royal Family to state clearly that abusive and offensive comments targeted at Harry and Meghan have crossed the line.

“Not even Government officials accused of corruption get this much vitriol of UK press neither has Eamon and his ilk asked for Government officials to be thrown over a balcony.

More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp's fans bring alpacas outside court amid Amber Heard trial: Here’s why

Johnny Depp's fans bring alpacas outside court amid Amber Heard trial: Here’s why
Amber Heard sister 'encouraged' Johnny Depp to hit actress over text: 'I was joking'

Amber Heard sister 'encouraged' Johnny Depp to hit actress over text: 'I was joking'
Amber Heard was nearly recast in ‘Aquaman 2’ for bad chemistry with Jason Momoa

Amber Heard was nearly recast in ‘Aquaman 2’ for bad chemistry with Jason Momoa

Amber Heard reveals why she didn’t file police report against Johnny Depp

Amber Heard reveals why she didn’t file police report against Johnny Depp
Priyanka Chopra ‘thanks’ her husband-singer Nick Jonas for uber-cool gift: Photo

Priyanka Chopra ‘thanks’ her husband-singer Nick Jonas for uber-cool gift: Photo
Meghan Markle called in family to look after Archie amid emotional instability

Meghan Markle called in family to look after Archie amid emotional instability
Pete Davidson exits ‘SNL’ under Kim Kardashian’s ‘curse’: claim fans

Pete Davidson exits ‘SNL’ under Kim Kardashian’s ‘curse’: claim fans
Kim Kardashian has in Kanye West over custody: ‘Knows it’s crazy’

Kim Kardashian has in Kanye West over custody: ‘Knows it’s crazy’
Olivia Wilde promotes beau Harry Styles’ latest song on Instagram

Olivia Wilde promotes beau Harry Styles’ latest song on Instagram
'Fan boy' Prince William plays secondary role in Kate, Tom Cruise meeting

'Fan boy' Prince William plays secondary role in Kate, Tom Cruise meeting
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker arrive hand-in-hand at family dinner in Italy

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker arrive hand-in-hand at family dinner in Italy
Meghan Markle getting ‘irritated’ with allegations: ‘It’s getting under her skin’

Meghan Markle getting ‘irritated’ with allegations: ‘It’s getting under her skin’

Latest

view all