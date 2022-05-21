 
Amber Heard was nearly recast in ‘Aquaman 2’ for bad chemistry with Jason Momoa

Amber Heard's agent testified in court that she was told the actress’ Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom role was reduced due to 'chemistry issues' with lead actor Jason Momoa.

On Thursday, Heard's WME agent, Jessica Kovacevic, revealed that Warner Bros. cited Heard's ‘lack of chemistry’ with Momoa as a reason for possibly recasting her role.

Kovacevic’s virtual testimony was heard in the court after the Rum Diary actress had testified that she had to 'fight' to be a part of the upcoming sequel of the 2018 film and that her scenes were reduced.

In her pre-recorded testimony, Kovacevic further addressed ‘online rumors’ that Warner Bros wanted to replace Heard. She said, the studio wanted to play fair and did not “want to hire someone who has a bad press,” adding, “No one wants that association.”

Meanwhile, Heard had also claimed that her career got sabotaged amid the online backlash over her alleged abuse of ex-husband Johnny Depp.

"I fought really hard to stay in the movie[Aquaman 2]. They didn’t want to include me in the film, I was given a script and then given new versions of the script that had taken away scenes that had action in it that depicted my character and another character — without giving any spoilers away — two characters fighting with one another. They basically took a bunch out of my role. They just removed a bunch out," Heard stated.

Moreover, viewers have petitioned Warner Bros for months to remove Heard from the superhero film sequel amid her controversial defamation lawsuit trial with Depp.

