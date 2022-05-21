 
entertainment
Saturday May 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Travis Barker’s ex-wife pens 'hope you heal' ahead of Kourtney Kardashian wedding

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 21, 2022

Travis Barker’s ex-wife pens hope you heal ahead of Kourtney Kardashian wedding

Travis Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler penned an emotional yet cryptic post about love and hate as the Blink-182 rocker gears up for his Italian wedding with Kourtney Kardashian.

The newly-wed couple is slated to tie the know again in a bigger ceremony in Portofino which will be attended by almost every member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

Just before the nuptial ceremony, Barker’s ex-wife shared a photo of herself and penned a cryptic post as its caption.

"I have no energy for hate. I either love you, with you well or hope you heal,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, the new bride was accompanied by her children Mason, Penelope and Reign at a pre-wedding family dinner.

The Blink-182 drummer’s kids Landon and Alabama were also present on the occasion.

"They had to legally get married first ahead of their big Italian wedding, which is happening very soon," a source told PEOPLE. "All the details are set and the whole family, including all the kids, are very excited."


More From Entertainment:

Ryan Reynolds reminisces how his brothers 'backed him up' against their dad

Ryan Reynolds reminisces how his brothers 'backed him up' against their dad
Britons party for the Queen - but not the monarchy

Britons party for the Queen - but not the monarchy
Johnny Depp’s lawyer reacts to ‘lifetime’ Twitter ban amid defamation lawsuit

Johnny Depp’s lawyer reacts to ‘lifetime’ Twitter ban amid defamation lawsuit
Prince Charles ‘brokenhearted’ over Prince Harry’s balcony invitation

Prince Charles ‘brokenhearted’ over Prince Harry’s balcony invitation
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘pressured’ as Netflix wants payback’: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘pressured’ as Netflix wants payback’: report
Johnny Depp revealed his crush after divorce with Amber Heard

Johnny Depp revealed his crush after divorce with Amber Heard
Scott Disick, Kanye West likely to miss Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding in Italy

Scott Disick, Kanye West likely to miss Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding in Italy
Tristan Thompson takes up daddy duties as Khloé Kardashian jets off to Kourtney's wedding

Tristan Thompson takes up daddy duties as Khloé Kardashian jets off to Kourtney's wedding
Angelina Jolie predictions about Johnny Depp, Amber Heard come true?

Angelina Jolie predictions about Johnny Depp, Amber Heard come true?
Amber Heard ‘has no clue’ if she’s still in ‘Aquman 2’ after final cuts

Amber Heard ‘has no clue’ if she’s still in ‘Aquman 2’ after final cuts
Chris Evans laughs off Lizzo's offer to collaborate on her new album

Chris Evans laughs off Lizzo's offer to collaborate on her new album
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry issued dire warning as Netflix

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry issued dire warning as Netflix

Latest

view all