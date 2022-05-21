Queen’s jubilee brings joy to people of Falklands: Residents of Stanley to party with penguins

Residents of Stanley in ‘high spirits’ following its official recognition, as they get ready to celebrate the Queen’s Jubilee with penguins.

Stanley became one of the world’s smallest cities last week after it was granted the status to mark the Queen’s platinum jubilee.

The islands’ government said it would be “partying with the penguins” following the news, tweeting that the South Atlantic archipelago was “over the moon”.



The residents are over the moon and excited. According to reports, some had taken Friday afternoon off work to prepare celebrations.



It would no doubt heighten the mood at the planned annual May ball, he said, which he described as “a mixture between a prom and a cèilidh”, and all the platinum jubilee celebrations.

The People of Stanley seem to be in high spirits and would celebrate the Queen's event with all their hearts.