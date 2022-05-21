Johnny Depp deserves ‘compassion’: defends women's abuse charity 

 
Johnny Depp, who has been facing domestic abuse allegations from his ex-wife Amber Heard, recently received support from a women’s abuse charity.

According to Daily Mail, Mission NGO, led by former Miss Italy Valeria Altobelli, on Friday issued a statement to stand beside Johnny 'in this bad page of his personal history.;'

"In deep respect of the victims of domestic abuses that we have to affirm for intellectual honesty are, generally, WOMEN, we feel to express, as women, as mothers, as free thinkers, our compassion for Johnny Depp in this bad page of his personal history,” the statement read.

Valeria also penned down a public letter to express "empathy" for the Pirates of the Caribbean star.

"MISSION NGO women from all over the world stand against domestic violence, regardless of gender, age or race.

“Our mission is to educate men and women, with no gender differences, to keep talking and living in the values of love, mutual comprehension and sensitivity in order to prevent all kinds of violence, against women against men, against children.

"As women, we have compassion and we feel empathy not for THE star, THE talent, THE actor but for a man, a father, a worker, A HUMAN,” she added.

