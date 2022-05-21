Johnny Depp called 'Steve' by Amber Heard in love latter: Here's why

The trial, in Johnny Depp’s $50 million defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard, will resume on Monday for the final week’s testimony.



Last week, jurors were shown love notes written by Heard to Depp in 2015. The notes describe the Pirates of the Caribbean star as a friend who Heard had fallen in love with.

The Aquaman actress shared her feelings for Depp in her latter as she penned: “True love isn’t just about the madness of passion or instead picking the safety of peace. No it’s about having both. Falling madly in love with your friend.”

Gushing over Depp, Heard continued: “You are the last thing in the whole world who deserves it, [the] last person I ever meant to hurt. I love you, Steve. I am so forever yours. XX Slim.”

But many are wondering about nicknames mentioned in the couple’s correspondence.

The actor's full name is John Christopher Depp II, so the moniker ‘Steve’ is obviously nothing to do with his given name. Fittingly for a couple who met while working on a film set, the nicknames comes from the 1944 movie To Have and Have Not.



The film features Lauren Bacall and Humphrey Bogart in lead roles, and their characters are named Slim and Steve, respectively.

Just like Heard and Depp, the fictional characters have a major age disparity (Depp is 22 years her senior). However when explaining the nickname during his testimony last month, Depp outlined the origins of the two nicknames in his mind.

“I was the old craggy Bogie, and she was this beautiful creature, this stunning creature,” he told the court.

In recent days the love notes have become a key part of the trial, purportedly giving an insight into the relationship between the two actors while there were together in 2015.

