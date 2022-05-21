Kim Kardashian steals Kourtney's wedding thunder by sharing her eye-popping beach snap

American TV personality Kim Kardashian stole her sister Kourtney Kardashian's wedding thunder as she shared her sizzling beach snap in tinny swimwear on Saturday.

The 41-year-old left little to the imagination as she had her toned body to the camera with her face turned back, and her hair down by her back.

Pete Davidson's sweetheart appeared to have stolen her sister's thunder this weekend with her stunning move.



The mum-of-four was seen looked happy as she posed on the beach flaunting her hourglass figure in an 'invisible' tan-coloured thong bikini.

Kim Kardashian seemingly teased her ex Kanye West that what he lost and also turned cameras from Barker and Kourtney's wedding festivities with her eye-popping shots.

Khloe's sister's post attracted massive applause and hearts. However, some slammed the reality star for awkwardly choosing to post an old photo this weekend, as she has been sporting ice blonde hair ahead of her family wedding.



Kim Kardashian has joined her family as they invaded the North West Italian town ahead of the wedding of Kourtney to Travis Barker. She arrived in the town with out her new beau Pete Davidson.