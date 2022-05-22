 
entertainment
Sunday May 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Kylie Jenner drops stunning snaps with daughter Stormi ahead of Kourtney Kardashian's nuptials

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 22, 2022

Kylie Jenner sent the internet into a meltdown after dropping pictures with her daughter Stormi Webster ahead of Kourtney Kardashian's nuptials.

The reality TV star touched down in Italy yesterday, as her sister Kourtney Kardashian is set to walk down the aisle with her husband Travis Barker in a lavish ceremony tomorrow, reported MailOnline.

Meanwhile, the 24-year-old took to Instagram to treat fans with adorable glimpses of her daughter and left fans in awe.

Kylie Jenner drops stunning snaps with daughter Stormi ahead of Kourtney Kardashians nuptials

Sharing the pictures, Kylie wrote, “just me, storm, and coconut traveling the world together.”

In the photos, Kylie was seen showering love on her daughter as the duo

made most of the trip.

Kylie Jenner drops stunning snaps with daughter Stormi ahead of Kourtney Kardashians nuptials

The beauty mogul sported a figure-hugging midaxi dress for the outing, with a champagne gold hue and red floral print on top.

Kylie kept her hair open and matched her makeup to the dress, with a red lip and glowing base to highlight her complexion.

The adorable pictures prompted fans to express how adorable and cute the mother-daughter looked.

One fan wrote, “The perfect duo."

Another commented, “ Omg.”


More From Entertainment:

Queen warned ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan's UK visit

Queen warned ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan's UK visit
Kendall Jenner looks effortlessly stylish in slinky floral two-piece ahead of Kourtney Kardashian's wedding

Kendall Jenner looks effortlessly stylish in slinky floral two-piece ahead of Kourtney Kardashian's wedding
Italian Wedding: Kourtney Kardashian to tie the knot tomorrow with Travis Barker

Italian Wedding: Kourtney Kardashian to tie the knot tomorrow with Travis Barker

Tilda Swinton, Idris Elba’s new fantasy film premieres at Cannes

Tilda Swinton, Idris Elba’s new fantasy film premieres at Cannes
Kim Kardashian steals Kourtney's wedding thunder by sharing her eye-popping beach snap

Kim Kardashian steals Kourtney's wedding thunder by sharing her eye-popping beach snap
Adele looks happier than ever with boyfriend Rich Paul at sporting event: pics

Adele looks happier than ever with boyfriend Rich Paul at sporting event: pics
Obi-Wan hides the Force in new ‘Star Wars’ TV series

Obi-Wan hides the Force in new ‘Star Wars’ TV series
Johnny Depp called 'Steve' by Amber Heard in love letter: Here's why

Johnny Depp called 'Steve' by Amber Heard in love letter: Here's why
Victoria Beckham drops never-seen-before pictures from son's post wedding event

Victoria Beckham drops never-seen-before pictures from son's post wedding event
Queen's Jubilee practice turns into chaos as several people sustain injuries during rehearsal

Queen's Jubilee practice turns into chaos as several people sustain injuries during rehearsal
Tom Cruise’s appearance on Cannes’ red carpet sparks shoe insole rumors

Tom Cruise’s appearance on Cannes’ red carpet sparks shoe insole rumors

Doja Cat reveals she is taking a hiatus from singing due to tonsil surgery

Doja Cat reveals she is taking a hiatus from singing due to tonsil surgery

Latest

view all