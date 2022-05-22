 
entertainment
Sunday May 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian rocks black maxi dress as she steps out with daughter North

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 22, 2022

Kim Kardashian looked nothing short of a vision as she stepped out with her eight-year-old daughter, North, on Saturday in Portofino, Italy.

The mother-daughter duo were making their way to a lavish yacht party, to join the rest of the Kardashian clan.

Reality star Kim, 41, touched down in Italy on Friday, as she prepares for her sister Kourtney's lavish Italian wedding to Travis Barker this weekend.

Kim sported criss-cross heeled sandals but appeared to grow tired of them as she strolled across the harbour barefoot, carrying her stilettos in one hand.

Kim Kardashian rocks black maxi dress as she steps out with daughter North

She sported a black maxi dress for the outing, which featured a mesh sleeve and overlay, with an off-the-shoulder cut.

She accessorised her chic look with silver necklaces - which were decorated with a cross charm.

Kim Kardashian rocks black maxi dress as she steps out with daughter North

The Hulu star showed off her current platinum locks, which she debuted recently at the MET gala, as they fell into a sleek straight style for Saturday's appearance.

Holding on to Kim's hand was North, who sported a pair of croc-design trousers and a peach corset, which sat over a taupe T-Shirt.

The pair were seen headed to an extravagant-looking yacht, where Kourtney and mother-of-the-bride Kris Jenner were among the welcome party. 

More From Entertainment:

Expert fears Prince Harry may steal 'the event' from Queen Elizabeth

Expert fears Prince Harry may steal 'the event' from Queen Elizabeth

Kill Japan's elderly? Cannes film probes chilling idea

Kill Japan's elderly? Cannes film probes chilling idea
Kylie Jenner drops stunning snaps with daughter Stormi ahead of Kourtney Kardashian's nuptials

Kylie Jenner drops stunning snaps with daughter Stormi ahead of Kourtney Kardashian's nuptials

Queen warned ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan's UK visit

Queen warned ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan's UK visit
Kendall Jenner looks effortlessly stylish in slinky floral two-piece ahead of Kourtney Kardashian's wedding

Kendall Jenner looks effortlessly stylish in slinky floral two-piece ahead of Kourtney Kardashian's wedding
Italian Wedding: Kourtney Kardashian to tie the knot tomorrow with Travis Barker

Italian Wedding: Kourtney Kardashian to tie the knot tomorrow with Travis Barker

Tilda Swinton, Idris Elba’s new fantasy film premieres at Cannes

Tilda Swinton, Idris Elba’s new fantasy film premieres at Cannes
Kim Kardashian steals Kourtney's wedding thunder by sharing her eye-popping beach snap

Kim Kardashian steals Kourtney's wedding thunder by sharing her eye-popping beach snap
Adele looks happier than ever with boyfriend Rich Paul at sporting event: pics

Adele looks happier than ever with boyfriend Rich Paul at sporting event: pics
Obi-Wan hides the Force in new ‘Star Wars’ TV series

Obi-Wan hides the Force in new ‘Star Wars’ TV series
Johnny Depp called 'Steve' by Amber Heard in love letter: Here's why

Johnny Depp called 'Steve' by Amber Heard in love letter: Here's why
Victoria Beckham drops never-seen-before pictures from son's post wedding event

Victoria Beckham drops never-seen-before pictures from son's post wedding event

Latest

view all