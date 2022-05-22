 
entertainment
Sunday May 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Scott Disick in search of ‘peace of mind’ as Kourtney Kardashian set to marry Travis Barker

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 22, 2022

Scott Disick in search of ‘peace of mind’ as Kourtney Kardashian set to marry Travis Barker
Scott Disick in search of ‘peace of mind’ as Kourtney Kardashian set to marry Travis Barker

US reality TV star Scott Disick is searching for the ‘peace of mind’ and wants to protect his identity as his former partner Kourtney Kardashian is set to marry Travis Barker in Italy today.

Kourtney and Travis Barker are set to wed Sunday in an intimate ceremony attended by Kardashian sisters and their close friends at the Castello Brown fortress in Portofino, Italy

Scott took to Instagram and shared a video and disclosed that he has partnered with IdentityIQ to help protect his identity.

He said in the caption of the video, “I trust @identityiqofficial for helping me protect my identity.”

Last week, Scott Disick also reacted to the wedding of Kourtney and Travis Barker after the couple legally exchanged vows in Santa Barbara.

More From Entertainment:

Queen’s health forces Palace to draw up contingency plans for Jubilee: Details

Queen’s health forces Palace to draw up contingency plans for Jubilee: Details
Cannes favourite returns to show horror of ‘human animals’

Cannes favourite returns to show horror of ‘human animals’
Johnny Depp backed by therapist once exposed for his 'affairs with vulnerable women'

Johnny Depp backed by therapist once exposed for his 'affairs with vulnerable women'

Kate Middleton’s ‘Top Gun’ premiere dress sets internet searches ablaze

Kate Middleton’s ‘Top Gun’ premiere dress sets internet searches ablaze
Khloé Kardashian shares glimpse from Kourtney and Travis’ lavish pre-wedding lunch

Khloé Kardashian shares glimpse from Kourtney and Travis’ lavish pre-wedding lunch

Prince Harry’s rumoured real father is Diana’s ex-lover? Evidence explained

Prince Harry’s rumoured real father is Diana’s ex-lover? Evidence explained
Amber Heard’s lawyer repeats ‘I’m trying’ as she looks defeated in Johnny Depp trial

Amber Heard’s lawyer repeats ‘I’m trying’ as she looks defeated in Johnny Depp trial

Real reason why Prince Harry, Meghan refused ‘Earl’ title for Archie

Real reason why Prince Harry, Meghan refused ‘Earl’ title for Archie
Amber Heard’s lawyer talks Johnny Depp’s innocence as ‘domestic abuse survivor’?

Amber Heard’s lawyer talks Johnny Depp’s innocence as ‘domestic abuse survivor’?
Kim Kardashian gushes over Pete Davidson as he bids farewell to 'Saturday Night Live'

Kim Kardashian gushes over Pete Davidson as he bids farewell to 'Saturday Night Live'
Prince Harry ‘won’t stop sharing his truth’ despite stepping down

Prince Harry ‘won’t stop sharing his truth’ despite stepping down
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to deliver acting performance at Queen Jubilee

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to deliver acting performance at Queen Jubilee

Latest

view all