Sunday May 22 2022
Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner’s marriage plans leaked: source

Sunday May 22, 2022

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner’s marriage plans have been brought to light by several sources.

Inside sources close to HollywoodLife have brought this claim to light.

The source began by explaining, “Travis knows Kylie’s family would love to see him propose but this isn’t about them.”

At the same time, however, “It’s about him and Kylie, and Travis isn’t the type to cave in to pressure from others.”

“That’s not to say he hasn’t thought about what his proposal to Kylie would look like. Marriage is something they’ve discussed in great lengths over the years and something they absolutely both want.”

“But this isn’t a typical situation with typical people. There is a lot of money involved and it affects every aspect of their lives.”

“The love is obviously there but there is a great deal of assets to protect on both sides. There are countless variables they must take into consideration before a marriage happens. But they’ve definitely taken steps to get there so it’s only a matter of time.”

