 
entertainment
Sunday May 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry ‘won’t stop sharing his truth’ despite stepping down

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 22, 2022

File Footage


Prince Harry is unlikely to ‘stop speaking his mind’ now especially since he isn’t bound by royal rules, a royal expert believes.

According to Eric Schiffer, royal commentator and reputation management, Prince Harry can be expected to continue ‘sharing his truth’.

Talking to Express UK, Schiffer said: “Harry will continue to speak his mind and share his truth and reveal his feelings. Some of that will be commentary that will be explosive within the halls of Buckingham Palace.”

Schiffer continued that Prince Harry might continue to make bombshell revelations about the royal family in future interviews and public appearances, because apparently his “brand equity is largely tied to his royal DNA.”

He went on to say that the press will also not hold back from digging deep in Prince Harry’s connections with the royal family, “given the hunger and curiosity for his unique insight into the Firm.”

Prince Harry stepped down from his role as a working senior member of the British royal family in March 2020. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to deliver acting performance at Queen Jubilee

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to deliver acting performance at Queen Jubilee
Queen Elizabeth’s pet passions to take centre stage in Jubilee parade

Queen Elizabeth’s pet passions to take centre stage in Jubilee parade
Kylie Jenner let her baby son’s name slip? Here’s what fans think

Kylie Jenner let her baby son’s name slip? Here’s what fans think
Amber Heard’s friends caution her lovers about dating her

Amber Heard’s friends caution her lovers about dating her
New Australia PM promises Queen will be voted out as Head: 'Republic will happen'

New Australia PM promises Queen will be voted out as Head: 'Republic will happen'
Prince William mastermind behind 'hypocrites' Harry, Meghan balcony snub, not Queen

Prince William mastermind behind 'hypocrites' Harry, Meghan balcony snub, not Queen
Queen Elizabeth likely to miss Trooping the Colour salute

Queen Elizabeth likely to miss Trooping the Colour salute
Rihanna spotted for the first time since welcoming baby boy with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna spotted for the first time since welcoming baby boy with A$AP Rocky
Queen does 'nothing' for Commonwealth, is 'not fit' to be head of nations: Dr Shola

Queen does 'nothing' for Commonwealth, is 'not fit' to be head of nations: Dr Shola
'Dr Strange' actor Zara Phythian put in prison isolation ‘for her own safety’

'Dr Strange' actor Zara Phythian put in prison isolation ‘for her own safety’

Johnny Depp accused of having ‘problematic history’

Johnny Depp accused of having ‘problematic history’
Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner’s marriage plans leaked: source

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner’s marriage plans leaked: source

Latest

view all