‘Irrelevant’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'not the power couple they think'

Experts warn Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are “no longer the power couple they assumed” and are simply “irrelevant.”

Royal author and biographer Cele Otnes made this claim during her interview with Express UK.

There, she was quoted saying, “They're not really the power couple they thought.”

“I think there are two telling moments for that - one they weren't invited to Barack Obama's 60th birthday party, that huge thing had in Massachusetts.”

“And two, I don't believe they were invited to the Academy Awards, which for Megan would be her, you know, deal.”

“So they're really, for the circles they want to be in, and I don't think they're that relevant.”