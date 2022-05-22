 
entertainment
Sunday May 22 2022
By
Web Desk

‘Irrelevant’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'not the power couple they think'

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 22, 2022

‘Irrelevant’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle not the power couple they think
‘Irrelevant’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'not the power couple they think'

Experts warn Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are “no longer the power couple they assumed” and are simply “irrelevant.”

Royal author and biographer Cele Otnes made this claim during her interview with Express UK.

There, she was quoted saying, “They're not really the power couple they thought.”

“I think there are two telling moments for that - one they weren't invited to Barack Obama's 60th birthday party, that huge thing had in Massachusetts.”

“And two, I don't believe they were invited to the Academy Awards, which for Megan would be her, you know, deal.”

“So they're really, for the circles they want to be in, and I don't think they're that relevant.”

More From Entertainment:

Donald Trump takes swipe at Amber Heard, Johnny Depp: ‘What a lovely couple!’

Donald Trump takes swipe at Amber Heard, Johnny Depp: ‘What a lovely couple!’
Harry Styles supports Ukraine, sings ‘Sign of the Time’ during NYC concert

Harry Styles supports Ukraine, sings ‘Sign of the Time’ during NYC concert
Kourtney Kardashian planning ‘dramatic entrance’ at castle wedding to Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian planning ‘dramatic entrance’ at castle wedding to Travis Barker
Queen’s health forces Palace to draw up contingency plans for Jubilee: Details

Queen’s health forces Palace to draw up contingency plans for Jubilee: Details
Courtney Love hails Johnny Depp for ‘saving her life’

Courtney Love hails Johnny Depp for ‘saving her life’
Cannes favourite returns to show horror of ‘human animals’

Cannes favourite returns to show horror of ‘human animals’
Johnny Depp backed by therapist once exposed for his 'affairs with vulnerable women'

Johnny Depp backed by therapist once exposed for his 'affairs with vulnerable women'

Kate Middleton’s ‘Top Gun’ premiere dress sets internet searches ablaze

Kate Middleton’s ‘Top Gun’ premiere dress sets internet searches ablaze
Khloé Kardashian shares glimpse from Kourtney and Travis’ lavish pre-wedding lunch

Khloé Kardashian shares glimpse from Kourtney and Travis’ lavish pre-wedding lunch

Prince Harry’s rumoured real father is Diana’s ex-lover? Evidence explained

Prince Harry’s rumoured real father is Diana’s ex-lover? Evidence explained
Amber Heard’s lawyer repeats ‘I’m trying’ as she looks defeated in Johnny Depp trial

Amber Heard’s lawyer repeats ‘I’m trying’ as she looks defeated in Johnny Depp trial

Real reason why Prince Harry, Meghan refused ‘Earl’ title for Archie

Real reason why Prince Harry, Meghan refused ‘Earl’ title for Archie

Latest

view all