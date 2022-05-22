 
Harry Styles supports Ukraine, sings ‘Sign of the Time’ during NYC concert

Pop music star Harry Styles performed his latest released album Harry’s House during an exclusive – sold-out One Night Only concert in New York City.

On Friday night, during the concert, the As It Was singer took the opportunity to express his support for Ukraine amid the Russian invasion.

Towards the end of his set, Styles, 28, performed his hit track Sign of the Times and waved a Ukrainian flag – he grabbed from a fan in the crowd.

Styles wore a heart-patterned shirt and black leather pants as he carried the flag around on stage with him.

The Watermelon Sugar singer previously worked with Ukrainian director Tanu Muino for the music video for As It Was, the first single off of the new album.

