 
entertainment
Monday May 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp to get knighthood from Queen after Amber Heard trial?

By
Web Desk

Monday May 23, 2022

Johnny Depp to get knighthood after Amber Heard trial?
Johnny Depp to get knighthood after Amber Heard trial?

US television personality Bethenny Frankel has expressed hope that Queen Elizabeth would announce a knighthood for Hollywood actor Johnny Depp after the defamation trial against his former wife ‘Craziest Woman’ Amber Heard.

Bethenny said, “I’m sure Queen Elizabeth is calling him being like, ‘Come here, I wanna give you a knighthood because you’re now the hero in this crazy villain story.’”

She made these remarks in the latest episode of her Just B with Bethenny Frankel podcast.

Lawyers for Johnny have wrapped up their grilling of his ex-wife last week after seeking to portray her as the aggressor in their volatile relationship.

Under cross-examination, the 36-year-old Heard rejected the accusations that she was the one who instigated violence between the couple, who were married from 2015 to 2017.

Depp filed suit against Heard over an op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post in December 2018 in which she described herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse."

More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth ‘fed up’ of public taking ‘selfies’ instead of interacting

Queen Elizabeth ‘fed up’ of public taking ‘selfies’ instead of interacting
Drake bets on F1 driver Charles Leclerc, loses more than $230K

Drake bets on F1 driver Charles Leclerc, loses more than $230K

Australian grandmother hopes queen has jubilee to remember

Australian grandmother hopes queen has jubilee to remember
Meghan Markle’s royal return ‘becoming imminent’

Meghan Markle’s royal return ‘becoming imminent’
Prince William 'will be truly disgusted' if Harry trashes Camilla in memoir

Prince William 'will be truly disgusted' if Harry trashes Camilla in memoir
Priyanka Chopra showers love on Nick Jonas as he geared up for his softball game

Priyanka Chopra showers love on Nick Jonas as he geared up for his softball game
Meghan Markle ‘wiping’ Prince Harry’s face in public: ‘How embarrassing’

Meghan Markle ‘wiping’ Prince Harry’s face in public: ‘How embarrassing’
Scott Disick daughter Penelope steals the show at mom Kourtney’s wedding

Scott Disick daughter Penelope steals the show at mom Kourtney’s wedding
Prince William 'finally accepts' Camilla as Prince Charles' choice over Diana

Prince William 'finally accepts' Camilla as Prince Charles' choice over Diana
Sam Neill, Laura Dern dish on their 19-year age gap in ‘Jurassic Park’: ‘Felt completely appropriate’

Sam Neill, Laura Dern dish on their 19-year age gap in ‘Jurassic Park’: ‘Felt completely appropriate’
Queen ‘spoke with’ Prince William about making Camilla ‘Queen consort’: Source

Queen ‘spoke with’ Prince William about making Camilla ‘Queen consort’: Source
Meghan Markle kisses Prince Harry as crowd cheers them on at polo match: Watch

Meghan Markle kisses Prince Harry as crowd cheers them on at polo match: Watch

Latest

view all