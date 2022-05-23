Johnny Depp to get knighthood from Queen after Amber Heard trial?

Johnny Depp to get knighthood after Amber Heard trial?

US television personality Bethenny Frankel has expressed hope that Queen Elizabeth would announce a knighthood for Hollywood actor Johnny Depp after the defamation trial against his former wife ‘Craziest Woman’ Amber Heard.



Bethenny said, “I’m sure Queen Elizabeth is calling him being like, ‘Come here, I wanna give you a knighthood because you’re now the hero in this crazy villain story.’”

She made these remarks in the latest episode of her Just B with Bethenny Frankel podcast.

Lawyers for Johnny have wrapped up their grilling of his ex-wife last week after seeking to portray her as the aggressor in their volatile relationship.



Under cross-examination, the 36-year-old Heard rejected the accusations that she was the one who instigated violence between the couple, who were married from 2015 to 2017.

Depp filed suit against Heard over an op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post in December 2018 in which she described herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse."