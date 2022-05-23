 
entertainment
Amber Heard's new PR rep handed harassment allegations

Amber Heard’s new head of PR relations has been slapped with a sexual harassment allegation.

This news comes shortly after Ms Heard ‘angrily’ sacked her former PR firm for allowing the negative press to circulate around her during the hearing.

However, the replacement Ms Heard decided to go with, David Shane, 49, of Shane Communications got slapped with a sexual harassment allegation according to the Daily Mail.

Industry insiders further admitted that the alleged misconduct has also garnered a nickname of his own, “Hurricane Shane” and “the walking #MeToo case of the PR world.”

The allegations came via the Hewlett-Packard and Juniper HR department, from his tenure there during 2008-2010 and 2010-2012.

At the moment, the PR rep denies all allegations of wrongdoings and alleges that the allegations are ‘just a means to an end’ to distract from the trial his client, Amber Heard, is facing with Johnny Depp.

A former model named Hollie Doker has brought on the allegations and she has accused the rep of having “forced himself” on her and “pushing” her into an intimate relationship after a date. 

