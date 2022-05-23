Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger announce birth of second daughter

Chris Pratt and wife Katherine Schwarzenegger have announced birth of their second daughter in a joint statement via social media.

Taking to Instagram, the couple dropped identical posts on their respective accounts as they revealed their little girl’s name to be Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt.

“We are so excited to announce the birth of our second daughter, Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt,” the caption read.

It added, “Mama and baby are doing well. We feel beyond blessed and grateful. Love, Katherine and Chris.”

The Jurassic World actor and Schwarzenegger, who tied the knot in 2019, are also parents to 21-month-old daughter Lyla Maria, while Pratt has another kid named Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris.



Earlier, an insider spilled to People Magazine that the duo is “ecstatic” to welcome their second baby, adding, "They always hoped for Lyla to have another sibling.”

“They feel very blessed," the insider stated.