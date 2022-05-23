The inside scoop into Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker’s Italy wedding: Insider

Insiders have finally broke their silence over Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding in Italy.

Revelations about the couple’s big day and the entire Kardashian clan have been brought to light by an inside source.

An inside source has lifted the veil off of the emotions that dominated the couple’s big day in Italy.

According to reports by E! News, “Kourtney has been in the best mood since arriving in Italy.”

“It has been pure bliss. She hasn't worried about one thing. Italy is her happy place and it was always her Travis' plan to have the wedding there ever since they visited together.”

The insider also explained that Kourtney seemed “very relaxed” throughout her wedding prep and “made sure all of the kids feels included.”

The cherry on top is that, “The last couple of days and has been spending a lot of time with all of the kids together, including Travis'. It's been a lot of family bonding.”