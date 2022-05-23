 
entertainment
Monday May 23 2022
By
Web Desk

The inside scoop into Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker’s Italy wedding: Insider

By
Web Desk

Monday May 23, 2022

The inside scoop into Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker’s Italy wedding: Insider
The inside scoop into Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker’s Italy wedding: Insider

Insiders have finally broke their silence over Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding in Italy.

Revelations about the couple’s big day and the entire Kardashian clan have been brought to light by an inside source.

An inside source has lifted the veil off of the emotions that dominated the couple’s big day in Italy.

According to reports by E! News, “Kourtney has been in the best mood since arriving in Italy.”

“It has been pure bliss. She hasn't worried about one thing. Italy is her happy place and it was always her Travis' plan to have the wedding there ever since they visited together.”

The insider also explained that Kourtney seemed “very relaxed” throughout her wedding prep and “made sure all of the kids feels included.”

The cherry on top is that, “The last couple of days and has been spending a lot of time with all of the kids together, including Travis'. It's been a lot of family bonding.”

More From Entertainment:

Amber Heard ‘used’ personal assistant's sexual violence’s story for her own?

Amber Heard ‘used’ personal assistant's sexual violence’s story for her own?
Amber Heard’s assistant accuses actor of ‘stealing’ her abuse story

Amber Heard’s assistant accuses actor of ‘stealing’ her abuse story
Johnny Depp continues doing surprising things for fans outside court

Johnny Depp continues doing surprising things for fans outside court
Amber Heard's team calls Johnny Depp back to stand to 'control the narrative'

Amber Heard's team calls Johnny Depp back to stand to 'control the narrative'
Kim Kardashian dance video goes viral

Kim Kardashian dance video goes viral
Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox lead star-studded guestlist at Kourtney-Travis wedding

Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox lead star-studded guestlist at Kourtney-Travis wedding
Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger announce birth of second daughter

Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger announce birth of second daughter

Amber Heard’s new PR rep handed harassment allegations

Amber Heard’s new PR rep handed harassment allegations
Here’s how Kim Kardashian kept Pete Davidson close amid Kourtney’s wedding

Here’s how Kim Kardashian kept Pete Davidson close amid Kourtney’s wedding
Meghan Markle to be grilled in sister Samantha defamation case?

Meghan Markle to be grilled in sister Samantha defamation case?
Amber Heard adds another celebrity to list not supporting her in Johnny Depp trial

Amber Heard adds another celebrity to list not supporting her in Johnny Depp trial
‘Downcast’ Scott Disick spotted in LA just hours before Kourtney’s Italian wedding

‘Downcast’ Scott Disick spotted in LA just hours before Kourtney’s Italian wedding

Latest

view all