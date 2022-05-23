Amber Heard's team calls Johnny Depp back to stand to 'control the narrative'

FileFootage

Amber Heard’s legal team has reportedly decided to call Johnny Depp back on the stand in the final week of the testimonies amid a defamation lawsuit.



Experts, however, are of the view that the lawyer's plan to grill the Pirates of the Caribbean star on Monday will aim at the chance to "control the narrative a little bit more" before closing arguments.

A former prosecutor Neama Rahmani told EW, "We saw how charismatic Johnny was when he testified the first time around, so the last thing you want to do is give him a second opportunity to charm the jurors.”

“This is Heard's chance to catch up ... The con is you're putting a hostile witness in your case-in-chief, so if you don't do a good job, that may undermine your whole case," she continued. "

It's a risky strategy, but they almost have nothing to lose,” she added.