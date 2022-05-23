 
Johnny Depp continues doing surprising things for fans outside court

From serving waffles to Jack Sparrow impression, Johnny Depp continued doing surprising things for fans who were gathered outside the Virginia courthouse amid the bombshell defamation battle.

A video of heart-touching moments of Depp interacting with his fans outside the courthouse went viral on social media.

Netizens were delighted to see that Depp used his iconic Jack Sparrow voice to delight a horde of fans who showered their support over the Hollywood A-lister,

Depp rolled down the window of his SUV to respond to a fan who yelled, “You’ll always be our Captain Jack Sparrow!”

Depp replied in his famed character’s tone, “He’s still around somewhere. I see him now and again. He shows up now and again.”

Meanwhile, the bombshell lawsuit revolves around Depp’s ex-wife's 2018 op-ed which she penned for The Washington Post alleging that she has been a victim of domestic abuse. 

