Monday May 23 2022
Prince William 'finally accepts' Camilla as Prince Charles' choice over Diana

Monday May 23, 2022

Prince William is reportedly warming up to his step-mother Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, after having a one-on-one father-son discussion with Prince Charles, according to Woman’s Day.

Citing a close source, the outlet reported that the Duke of Cambridge, who famously had an ‘uneasy’ relationship with Camilla owing to her role in the breakdown of Charles and Diana’s marriage, is now ‘accepting’ of the Duchess of Cornwall.

The insider noted: “Wills accepted that Camilla is who his father chose, and who he's always been in love with.”

“But he always held her at arm's length, and she never tried to push him on that. William's at least been warmer than Prince Harry, who glowered at her in silence unless he was pushed into conversation.”

The source also claimed that Charles had specially reached out to William in an attempt to help his relationship with Camilla, and found that William was welcoming.

“Charles asked William to be seen fully on board with her – and he wasn't sure if his son would agree to it,” the source shared, adding that William was, in fact, onboard.

The insider added: “William accepts that it's time to let go of the past and look to the future for his family, and Camilla is a non-negotiable part of that.”

