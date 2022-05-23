Scott Disick's latest post sparks reactions

Scott Disick is not going to sit idly by as his ex Kourtney Kardashian got married in an over-the-top ceremony this weekend.



The Talentless founder is allegedly using the event to earn money by providing his social media platform for advertisement as fans and followers are curious to know his latest activities.



The father of three, who reportedly wasn’t invited to Kourtney Kardashian’s big Italian soiree and jetted off to beach getaway, shared a post on Monday which sparked reactions from fans.

One of his followers commented: "People saying Scott wants attention what he’s really doing is capitalising off the amount of people quick to check / view his page and doing a paid post whilst earning big money from it.. it’s smart!"

Meanwhile, Scott’s three children Mason, Penelope and Reign attended the wedding of their mother with Travis Barker. Penelope, 9 and Alabama Barker, 16 served as flower girls for their parents.