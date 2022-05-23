Kourtney Kardashian's wedding veil features matching details to Travis Barker's tattoo

File footage

Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian walked down the aisle to marry drummer Travis Barker in a dreamy wedding ceremony in Italy, on May 22.

The Poosh founder dazzled in an elegant Dolce & Gabbana outfit for her big day in Portofino. With her dreamy bridal look, she paid a special tribute to groom Barker.





According to Vogue, the 42-year-old bride's team worked closely with Dolce & Gabbana to create her stunning wedding veil that's inspired by Barker's infamous Virgin Mary tattoo.

“Kourtney wears a wide, long tulle veil with floral lace appliqués inspired by the flowers of the Portofino gardens. The veil has been hand-embroidered with a large depiction of the Virgin Mary and the words ‘family loyalty respect’,” Dolce & Gabanna said in an Instagram post that included a photo of the veil.

“The embroidery, done with the ‘cross stitch’ technique, recalls her husband Travis’ tattoo and is a symbol of alliance, respect and common devotion.”

The couple’s lavish wedding ceremony was held at L’Olivetta, a villa in Portofino owned by Dolce & Gabbana