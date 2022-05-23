 
entertainment
Monday May 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Kourtney Kardashian's wedding veil features matching details to Travis Barker's tattoo

By
Web Desk

Monday May 23, 2022

File footage

Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian walked down the aisle to marry drummer Travis Barker in a dreamy wedding ceremony in Italy, on May 22.

The Poosh founder dazzled in an elegant Dolce & Gabbana outfit for her big day in Portofino. With her dreamy bridal look, she paid a special tribute to groom Barker.


According to Vogue, the 42-year-old bride's team worked closely with Dolce & Gabbana to create her stunning wedding veil that's inspired by Barker's infamous Virgin Mary tattoo.

Kourtney Kardashians wedding veil features matching details to Travis Barkers tattoo

“Kourtney wears a wide, long tulle veil with floral lace appliqués inspired by the flowers of the Portofino gardens. The veil has been hand-embroidered with a large depiction of the Virgin Mary and the words ‘family loyalty respect’,” Dolce & Gabanna said in an Instagram post that included a photo of the veil.

“The embroidery, done with the ‘cross stitch’ technique, recalls her husband Travis’ tattoo and is a symbol of alliance, respect and common devotion.”

The couple’s lavish wedding ceremony was held at L’Olivetta, a villa in Portofino owned by Dolce & Gabbana

