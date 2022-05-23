Gwyneth Paltrow on Kourtney Kardashian: ‘Every woman can fulfil dream’

Gwyneth Paltrow has recently addressed about business rivalry with Kourtney Kardashian on her social media.



On Friday, the Goop founder turned to Instagram story to reply to the Q&A box in which she put to rest all the speculations regarding reality star “copying” business idea of Paltrow’s lifestyle newsletter.

The 49-year-old responded, “This idea that women need to be in competition is legacy patriarchy (expletive).”

Adding to this, she remarked, “@kourtneykardash is a really good person and also #KRAVISFOREVER.

Paltrow went on to add that there is “room for every woman to fulfill her dreams”.

The Ironman actress realised the thought behind this competition and how it left an impact on one’s mind.

“I used to fall prey to this kind of thinking years ago, so I understand where it comes from,” she added.

“Now I get so happy when I see new wellness businesses there is a place for all of us,” concluded the Emma star.

For the unversed, Paltrow launched a weekly newsletter Goop in 2008 that offer wellness and lifestyle advice however, over the years, the business has branched off into a website, a print magazine and a Netflix docuseries.

Whereas, Kourtney launched her lifestyle website Poosh in 2019 that features articles on topics ranging from fashion to fitness and wellness.