Rob Kardashian’s absence from sister Kourtney’s Italy wedding sparks concerns 

Monday May 23 2022
Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian and musician Travis Barker tied the knot for a third time in a lavish wedding ceremony in Portofino, Italy.

The Poosh founder, 42, and the Blink-182 drummer, 47, kept things traditional for the ceremony and invited a small number of guests, including some of their closest family and friends.

While the Kardashian-Jenner family members, including Kris, Kim, Khloe, Kendall, and Kylie, made it to Kourtney's wedding, her brother Rob was completely out of the sight.

Rob, 36, who has stayed away from the spotlight in recent years, was absent from Kourtney's lavish wedding ceremony.

It was previously reported that Rob has distanced himself from the limelight due to mental health issues surrounding his weight.

While it is still unclear whether Rob made it to the service, fans of the Kardashian-Jenner family missed Rob’s presence at the wedding

