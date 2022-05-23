'Can't Help Falling In Love': Newlyweds Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker enjoy romantic dance at reception

Kourtney Kardashian's Italian wedding to Travis Barker was nothing less than a dream.



The couple enjoyed their wedding moments full of music, while Andrea Bocelli and his son Matteo were invited to perform at the start of the reception.

Kourtney's younger sister Kim captured the beautiful moment the newlyweds danced to the father-and-son's rendition of Can't Help Falling In Love in front of guests.

Kim, 41, took to her Instagram Story on Monday to share the moment with her 312million followers - where Kourtney, 43, and her new husband Travis, 46, were fully immersed at the moment, sharing a slow kiss as opera sensation Andrea wooed the crowd.

The opera sensation had good reason to sing, with his vocal talents available to hire for an astonishing $500,000 to $750,000 minimum it's likely he raked in a generous sum for his appearance at the event.

According to People, Andrea and 24-year-old Matteo also performed I Found My Love In Portofino - a nod to the wedding location - and their 2018 single Fall On Me.

Kourtney and Travis looked utterly smitten with one another, as the Blink-182 drummer wrapped his arms tenderly around her waist during the special moment.





Sunday's lavish European ceremony was the third time that the mother-of-three and Travis have got 'married'.



The couple had their first small wedding in Los Angeles after the Grammys last month and legally tied the knot last Sunday in Santa Barbara, California.