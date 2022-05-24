 
Meghan, Harry branded 'clowns' in US, most Californians 'have no idea' who they are

Meghan, Harry branded 'clowns' in US, most Californians 'have no idea' who they are

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are receiving flak from a Californian Congressional candidate.

Beatrice Cardenas took to her Twitter recently and declared that most Californians do not even know who Meghan and Harry are.

Her statement comes after, Meghan's global press secretary for Archwell, Toya Holness, parted ways with her organisation. Holness is 12th member of the team to quit the duchess' firm in the past four years.

Ms Cardenas wrote: “‘Global’ press secretary [crying with laughter emoji] Does their fantasy world involve an intergalactic press secretary, too?

“What a couple of clowns. As if no-output showbiz wannabes subsidised by inherited wealth even need staff.” 

She wrote: “They’re obsessed with the word ‘global’. Meanwhile, most Californians have no idea who they are.”

Meanwhile, Prince Harry told NBC that he considers US his home for the time being.

“Home for me now, for the time being, is in the States.”

He added: “We’ve been welcomed with open arms and have such a great community up in Santa Barbara.”

